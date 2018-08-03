Sanju beats PK to become third highest grosser of all time

Ever since Sanju released, it has not stopped making money even as newer films came and exited the theatres. Ever since Sanju released, it has not stopped making money even as newer films came and exited the theatres.

Sanju just reached another milestone. This Rajkumar Hirani directorial has crossed the lifetime business of Hirani’s own PK. Sanju’s collection now stands at Rs 341.22, crossing PK’s Rs 340.8 crore. Now Sanju is the third biggest Indian movie of all time, only behind Baahubali: The Conclusion’s Rs 510.99 crore and Dangal’s Rs 387.38 crore.

Sanju is a biopic on controversial actor Sanjay Dutt and stars Ranbir Kapoor in the title role. The film traces the life of Sanjay from his entry into Bollywood to the present.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures. He said, “#Sanju surpasses *lifetime biz* of #PK… Now THIRD HIGHEST GROSSING *Hindi* film… [Week 5] Fri 45 lakhs, Sat 87 lakhs, Sun 1.15 cr, Mon 35 lakhs, Tue 40 lakhs, Wed 38 lakhs, Thu 34 lakhs. Total: ₹ 341.22 cr. India biz.”

Ever since Sanju released, it has not stopped making money even as newer films came and exited the theatres. Even now, more than a month after its release, it is still taking on new films head on, refusing to budge.

Some people have criticised the film of going easy on Sanjay Dutt’s crimes, including his conviction in the illegal arms possession case. But on the whole, Sanju has received mostly positive reviews, including The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta, who gave it 2.5 stars.

Shubhra wrote, “Once you’ve made your peace with the Sanjay we get, and there was no way of getting any other in a Hirani movie, you can sit down and enjoy the film. I had a blast all the way till the half-way mark. Ranbir Kapoor is wholly believable as Sanjay-Sanju, channeling not just his (Dutt’s) distinctive body language and ‘lehja’, but his internal confusion. Paresh Rawal, playing Sunil Dutt with exemplary restraint, matches Kapoor step for step, even striding ahead in places. Manisha Koirala, as Nargis, makes you wish there was more of her. Jim Sarbh, as the guy-with-the-bad-influence, is very fine and dandy, and Vicky Kaushal as Sanju’s faithful New York-based Gujju friend who teaches him life lessons, is absolutely terrific. And Hirani is in top form, getting all his reel characters to riff off the real characters, in the pursuit of a solid, entertaining tale.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd