Here’s how Sanjay Dutt’s last five releases performed at the box office

With Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3’s release just around the corner, here’s a look at the box office performance of Sanjay Dutt’s last five films. With Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3’s release just around the corner, here’s a look at the box office performance of Sanjay Dutt’s last five films.

The ultimate bad boy of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt has a lot going on presently. From his recently released biopic Sanju to his upcoming movie called Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, the actor’s star is on the rise. While his biopic is certainly smashing the box office figures with its invincible numbers, his own feature films have hardly met the same fate. Here is a look at the figures of Dutt’s last five movies.

Bhoomi

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi. The movie featured Dutt as the father of Aditi Rao Hydari’s character. The film, based on the father-daughter relationship, was only able to mint Rs 10.63 crore at the box office.

Ungli

The Emraan Hashmi starrer saw Dutt in the role of a cop called Ashok Kale. The movie also featured Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Randeep Hooda and Kangana Ranaut in pivotal roles. It made a lifetime collection of Rs 19.47 crore.

Zanjeer

Shot both in Telugu and Hindi, the Apoorva Lakhia movie Zanjeer starred Ram Charan, Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Dutt in significant roles. Zanjeer managed to collect a small amount of Rs 15.19 crore at BO.

Policegiri

The Bollywood debut of the Tamil filmmaker K.S. Ravikumar was a failure at the box office as it collected only Rs 16.81 crore at the box office. The action-drama also starred Prachi Desai, Prakash Raj, and Rajpal Yadav.

Zila Ghaziabad

The 2013 movie Zila Ghaziabad was a multi-starrer with names like Sanjay Dutt, Vivek Oberoi, Ravi Kishan and Paresh Rawal associated with the project. The movie minted Rs 16 crore at the box office.

Now only time will tell if Tigmanushu Dhulia’s gangster drama Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 will be able to break the dry spell for Dutt at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd