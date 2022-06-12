Samrat Prithviraj box office collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar’s historical film sinks to new depths

Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj is trudging along at a glacial pace. Its performance, after a decent opening, has been disastrous, doubly so because the film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 200 crore. Until now, the film has garnered Rs 58-59 crore after nine days, according to reports. The film is predicted to end up with just Rs 65-70 crore.

There are also reports suggesting that the film’s shows are getting cancelled due to few or even zero number of bookings. The film is a consecutive dud by Akshay. His last, Bachchhan Paandey, was also a flop.

Written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the epic historical drama is based on the life and times of Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan, who ruled Delhi and vast swathes of north and northwest India.

Manushi Chhillar, who makes her Hindi film debut with this film, plays the role of Prithviraj’s love interest Sanyogita. Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar also star.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars and wrote, “What Chandraprakash Dwivedi has done is to soup up the legend so that it is in sync with the dominant national mood.”

She added, “Prithviraj is representative of a Bharat when it was pristine, pure, unpolluted. How did a director who has also made the astonishingly subversive ‘Mohalla Assi’ achieve this switcheroo? (Dwivedi has been on record to say that this is his passion project, and he has been trying to get it off the ground for a decade and more). Or is it just a question of being expedient?”