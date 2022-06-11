scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Must Read

Samrat Prithviraj box office: Disastrous Akshay Kumar film predicted to finish with Rs 65 crore lifetime on a Rs 200 crore budget

Samrat Prithviraj box office collection Day 8: This Akshay Kumar-starrer was made on a hefty Rs 200 crore budget, but it is not even close to recovering it.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 11, 2022 12:41:50 pm
Samrat Prithviraj box officeSamrat Prithviraj box office collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar film is struggling to stay afloat.

Akshay Kumar‘s epic historical film Samrat Prithviraj has run out of steam in its second week at the box office, and is languishing around the Rs.1.85 to 2 crore mark on its eighth day of release, as per Bollywood Hungama.

The film was made on a hefty Rs 200 crore budget thanks to costumes, visual effects and elaborate sets, but it is not even close to recovering the cost. The film will almost certainly not cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark, let alone breaking even. As per estimates, it is expected to make Rs 65 crore in total. Thus far, the film has made Rs 57 crore.

Written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is based on 12th century Rajpur potentate, the titular Prithviraj Chauhan. Samrat Prithviraj, which takes its story from Chand Bardai’s epic poem Prithviraj Raso, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar.

Also Read |Samrat Prithviraj review: Akshay Kumar’s period piece is loud, lurid and colourful

Dwivedi had earlier said that Prithviraj has been a long time coming, and that he lived with the story for 18 years before he made the movie.

Best of Express Premium
Gather Network wants to disrupt the ad-led business model of websites; he...Premium
Gather Network wants to disrupt the ad-led business model of websites; he...
Explained: What is the environment index, and why has India questioned it?Premium
Explained: What is the environment index, and why has India questioned it?
What India must do to protect its ties with the Islamic worldPremium
What India must do to protect its ties with the Islamic world
What IPEF offers India: Opportunities, tough negotiationsPremium
What IPEF offers India: Opportunities, tough negotiations
More Premium Stories >>

“Prithviraj is my dream project. It’s a script that I have nurtured for a long, long time because of the extensive research work that was needed before I even attempted to make a film on this mighty and legendary king. To be precise, Prithviraj’s final research took about six months for me to be fully satisfied that every single fact was checked multiple times,” said Dwivedi.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars and wrote, “What Chandraprakash Dwivedi has done is to soup up the legend so that it is in sync with the dominant national mood. Prithviraj is representative of a Bharat when it was pristine, pure, unpolluted. How did a director who has also made the astonishingly subversive ‘Mohalla Assi’ achieve this switcheroo? (Dwivedi has been on record to say that this is his passion project, and he has been trying to get it off the ground for a decade and more). Or is it just a question of being expedient?”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Tejasswi Prakash birthday, best photos of TejRan
Tejasswi Prakash birthday: 8 best photos of TejRan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 11: Latest News
Advertisement