Friday, June 10, 2022
Samrat Prithviraj box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar’s film has low chance of hitting Rs 100 crore mark

Samrat Prithviraj box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar's historical epic could gross only Rs 55 crore over its first week, as per early estimates.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 10, 2022 12:29:40 pm
Samrat Prithviraj box officeSamrat Prithviraj box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar film is struggling.

The box office woes of Akshay Kumar’s epic historical film Samrat Prithviraj continue as the film could gross only Rs 55 crore in its first week at the box office, as per early estimates. The film, written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, is based on the life and times of Rajput emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. The story is based on Chand Bardai’s epic poem Prithviraj Raso. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, hitting the Rs 100 crore mark for the big-budget epic is out of the question now.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted the film’s day six figures. He wrote, “#SamratPrithviraj continues to struggle… Biz at the national [multiplex] chains is dull… Eyes ₹ 55.5 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*… Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr, Tue 4.25 cr, Wed 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 52.25 cr. #India biz.”

Also Read |Samrat Prithviraj box office collection day 5: Shows cancelled due to zero occupancy, another Akshay Kumar flop on the cards?

Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar also star in the film, which had been made tax free in several states and comes with a reported budget of at least Rs 150 crore. Dwivedi had earlier said that he lived with the story for 18 years before he made the movie. “Prithviraj is my dream project. It’s a script that I have nurtured for a long, long time because of the extensive research work that was needed before I even attempted to make a film on this mighty and legendary king. To be precise, Prithviraj’s final research took about six months for me to be fully satisfied that every single fact was checked multiple times,” he said.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars and wrote, “What Chandraprakash Dwivedi has done is to soup up the legend so that it is in sync with the dominant national mood. Prithviraj is representative of a Bharat when it was pristine, pure, unpolluted. How did a director who has also made the astonishingly subversive ‘Mohalla Assi’ achieve this switcheroo? (Dwivedi has been on record to say that this is his passion project, and he has been trying to get it off the ground for a decade and more). Or is it just a question of being expedient?”

