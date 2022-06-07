scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Samrat Prithviraj box office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar starrer earns Rs 44 cr, Sonu Sood comments on film’s below par performance

Samrat Prithviraj box office collection Day 4: The Akshay Kumar starrer faces a tough competition from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the theatres.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 7, 2022 10:17:02 am
samrat prithviraj box office akshay kumarSamrat Prithviraj box office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar film is underperforming.

Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj seems to be struggling to stay afloat at the box office. The period drama, which was expected to collect big moolah, is seeing a slow run at the theatres. On its Day 4, the YRF production amassed around Rs 5 crore nett. As per trade estimates, this is over 50 percentage down from its release day on June 3.

As per BoxOfficeIndia, Samrat Prithviraj is doing better in select pockets, with a major drop in the region of Maharashtra. Its total collection stands at around Rs 44 crore, and is expected to touch Rs 56 crore nett in its first week.

Also read |Manushi Chhillar on age-gap with Samrat Prithviraj co-star Akshay Kumar: ‘It doesn’t matter’

Samrat Prithviraj is facing a tough competition from Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror-comedy, that’s running in its third week, has already crossed Rs 150 crore. Meanwhile, Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil is also going strong.

Samrat Prithviraj traces the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. The film has been directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, and marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar who plays Prithviraj’s wife Sanyogita. The other cast members include Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij and Ashutosh Rana.

Speaking about Samrat Prithviraj performing below expectations, Sonu Sood told Hindustan Times, “I am very thankful to the audience for showering us with their love. It might not have got as much business as expected, but we have to accept that things are a bit different after the pandemic. Having said that, I’d say I am very happy with it and with how much love people have shown it.”

