Samrat Prithviraj box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar starrer shows improvement, mints Rs 39.40 crore

Akshay Kumar’s latest release Samrat Prithviraj seems to be benefitting from word-of-mouth promotion as on Sunday, the film saw a jump in its box office collection. The film, which opened with decent numbers, showed an upward trend at the box office with a collection of Rs 16.10 crore on Sunday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#SamratPrithviraj gets the much-required push on Day 3… Decent weekend, with metros coming on board on Sunday… Mass circuits very strong… Monday biz crucial, needs to cover lost ground on weekdays… Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 39.40 cr. #India biz.”

Despite being a new release, Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj is facing tough competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has been ruling the box office ever since its release. In non-Hindi speaking belts, the Akshay starrer is competing with Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial two stars in her review.

“What Chandraprakash Dwivedi has done is to soup up the legend so that it is in synch with the dominant national mood: Prithviraj is representative of a Bharat when it was pristine, pure, unpolluted. How did a director who has also made the astonishingly subversive ‘Mohalla Assi’ achieve this switcheroo? (Dwivedi has been on record to say that this is his passion project, and he has been trying to get it off the ground for a decade and more). Or is it just a question of being expedient?” a part of the review read.

Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj released on June 3.