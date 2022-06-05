Samrat Prithviraj box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar film going steady, earns Rs 23.2 crore

Akshay Kumar’s epic historical film Samrat Prithviraj had an acceptable second day in theatres as it jumped a fair bit from its opening on Friday. While the film had grossed Rs 10.70 crore on Friday, it collected Rs 12.50 crore on Saturday as per Box Office India. Its total is Rs 23.2 crore now.

The film, written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, is based on the life and times of Rajput emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. The story is based on Chand Bardai’s epic poem Prithviraj Raso.

Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar also star.

The film opened as per expectations and is now going steady. It has a high-budget, however, and needs strong word-of-mouth to continue collecting decent money as its reviews are mostly mixed. It does not help that it opened against Kamal Haasan’s biggie Vikram and Adivi Sesh-starrer Major.

Many have criticised Samrat Prithviraj for the huge gap (29 years) between the ages of two leads. Chillar defended the difference by telling Indianexpress.com, “I would like to point out that our characters (Prithviraj and Sanyogita) also had an age difference. Irrespective of who is older than whom, it doesn’t matter if the woman or man is older, the cast should be appropriate. When you are an actor, you should look like the character, irrespective of the character being younger or older than your actual age.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars and wrote, “What Chandraprakash Dwivedi has done is to soup up the legend so that it is in sync with the dominant national mood. Prithviraj is representative of a Bharat when it was pristine, pure, unpolluted. How did a director who has also made the astonishingly subversive ‘Mohalla Assi’ achieve this switcheroo? (Dwivedi has been on record to say that this is his passion project, and he has been trying to get it off the ground for a decade and more). Or is it just a question of being expedient?”