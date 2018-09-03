Salman Khan’s Sultan tumbles at Chinese box office

Sultan has earned Rs 21 crore in China so far. Sultan has earned Rs 21 crore in China so far.

Salman Khan’s Sultan hit screens in China on August 31. But unlike Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and other Bollywood films that saw unprecedented success in the country, Sultan has had a choppy opening weekend. After three days, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has earned Rs 21 crore with over 6.7 lakh people watching it.

Sultan is a sports drama about a wrestler played by Salman. The meteoric rise in the wrestler’s career creates problems in his personal life. Anushka Sharma was the love-interest of Salman’s character and a wrestler herself in the film. Sultan had released on Eid and collected Rs 229.16 crore in just nine days. It crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in a week as well. Indian films have been making big bucks in China in recent years. Eight films have been released in the country in last three years, and they have collectively earned Rs 2700 crore. Out of that amount, Aamir Khan’s Dangal alone has earned an unbelievable Rs 1300 crore.

Sultan received positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given the film 3 stars. She wrote, “The support is able, but the star holds firm at the centre. Swelling background music threatens to mar even the most effective parts, which is something most films should watch out for, especially when their lead is willing to go down and dirty. Salman has perfected these rough-hewn, heart-of-gold, man-child parts (Anushka even has a line citing his ‘bachpana’) which coast on his ability to boost ‘desi’, flag-waving patriots who can beat smooth English-speaking rivals to a pulp. Here he takes it further, gets grizzled and grey, and admits to being has-been forty plus. And comes out on top, battered, bloody, but unbent. It is a full-bodied, fully-earned performance, and Salman Khan aces it.”

