Race 3 crosses the Rs 150 crore mark: A look at other films that have made the cut this year

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 has been breaking box office records like nobody’s business. The latest action action-thriller from the Bhai of Bollywood has already minted a jaw-dropping Rs 151.8 crore at the box office.

Khan’s Race 3 joins the coveted 150 crore club of 2018. The only two films who have till now belonged to the said club are Padmaavat and Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2.

While Salman Khan’s Race 3 reached the Rs 150 crore landmark on Friday, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s period drama Padmaavat had taken seven days to collect the same amount. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s action-drama had taken a bit longer to mark its presence in the 150 crore club. The movie, despite having a great first week, had taken a serious hit in its second week, which further slowed down its pace. Baaghi 2 was mostly minting numbers in single digits during the major half of the second week. The film finally crossed the Rs 150 crore landmark on its fifteenth day.

Race 3, on the other hand, has been hitting it out of the park since the day of its release. On its first day itself, the movie had brought home a sum of Rs 29.17 crore. In three days flat, it had crossed the Rs 100 crore landmark, and on its seventh day, it crossed the Rs 150 crore milestone. While the whole cast was ecstatic about the fabulous success of Race 3, actor Bobby Deol was especially happy about the whole affair as he has made a comeback to showbiz with the film.

“I am very happy that people have appreciated my work and appreciated everyone’s work. We keep getting criticism. It matters when the film is really bad and if this was so bad, it wouldn’t have worked commercially,” the actor had said.

