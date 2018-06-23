Race 3 worldwide box office: Salman Khan starrer crosses Rs 250 crore mark

Race 3 worldwide box office: Salman Khan’s film does not have a considerably competition at the box office for at least a week. Race 3 worldwide box office: Salman Khan’s film does not have a considerably competition at the box office for at least a week.

Race 3 worldwide box office: Race 3 is rocking not just the Indian box office. It is also making its presence felt all over the world. The Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor starrer has grossed Rs 255.52 crore at the global box office just within a week. In India, too, this Remo D’Souza directorial is inching towards the Rs 150 crore mark. Its current Indian haul stands at Rs 148.05 crore.

Also Read | Race 3 box office collection day 8: Salman Khan film sailing through untroubled waters

On its opening day itself, the action-thriller had begun breaking records. It became the highest opening Bollywood film of the year yet with Rs 29.17 crore earnings. Race 3 marks Salman Khan’s entry into the Race franchise. Salman replaced Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.

While in terms of box office performance, Race 3 is record-breaking, it did not receive too many favourable reviews. The Indian Express’ own Shubhra Gupta had given a scathing review of the film, noting, “Race 3 is nothing but a recycled bin of too many car chases, explosions, buffed up characters strutting in slo-mo, and wilted lines. The same character who had a ‘bad feeling’, also uses the word ‘so tacky’. Well, what else would you call a film which doesn’t do justice to its finest asset, Anil Kapoor? The superbly fit Kapoor is a left-over from the previous Race flicks, and he was an absolute hoot in both.”

Also read | Salman Khan thanks fans for Race 3 success: It means a lot

But of course, Salman Khan films are never affected by reviews. Race 3 also does not have any major competition for a whole week in India. Until Sanju hits theatres on June 29, the film will have an uninterrupted theatrical run and even Sanju may not affect it much.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd