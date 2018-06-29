Salman Khan starrer Race 3 to cross the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide

Race 3 box office: Salman Khan starrer Race 3 has dominated the box office. Race 3 box office: Salman Khan starrer Race 3 has dominated the box office.

Bollywood star Salman Khan’s latest offering Race 3 has been dominating the box office like nobody’s business. While the film is all set to cross the landmark of Rs 300 crore worldwide after running in cinemas for two weeks, the action drama, reportedly, minted over Rs 170 crores at the domestic BO. The movie has become the second-most commercially successful movie in 2018 after Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat.

Race 3 earns Rs 200 crore from satellite, digital & other rights

The Remo D’Souza directorial has further collected Rs 200 crore, thanks to satellite, digital, music and ancillary rights. For Salman, Race 3, which was co-produced and distributed by his production company Salman Khan Films, has turned out to be one of the biggest earners of his career.

Also read | Race 3 worldwide box office collection: Salman Khan starrer earns Rs 276.86 crore

Race 3 has taken the Race franchise to new heights of success, thanks to the mind-boggling box office figures. The cast is obviously ecstatic with the movie’s success. The film also marks the comeback of 90s star Bobby Deol to the big screen, who had earlier commented on the film’s success saying, ” I am very happy that people have appreciated my work and appreciated everyone’s work. We keep getting criticism. It matters when the film is really bad and if this was so bad, it wouldn’t have worked commercially.”

Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd