Race 3 box office collection day 9: The Salman Khan starrer continues its dreamy run

Race 3 box office collection day 9: Salman Khan’s Race 3 has slain the box office like a boss, and expecting anything else from a Salman Khan film would be undermining the star power of the actor. On its first day itself, the action-drama had minted a collection of Rs 29.17 crore. And in merely three days, the movie had joined the Rs 100 crore club.

While a big part of the film’s success has been attributed to Salman, it cannot be denied that the Race franchise itself, Race and Race 2, had been a success. The film recently crossed the Rs 150 crore mark.

Despite its stupendous success at the box office, the film has, by and large, failed to impress critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta had given a negative review to the film and had called it a snoozefest.

“Given our experience of the Race franchise, we are fully prepared for bad guys, fast cars, faster gals, dazzling foreign locations, shiny dance-floor moves, locomotives that cost more than a good sized 2BHK flat, supersize mansions, and a thin plot spiced by a twist or two. It’s a template, but we are always up for tales with all of the above if they are smart and pacy enough. The trouble with this third part is that it is neither. At two and a half hours, it is a scattershot snoozefest, perking up only when Salman Khan shows up,” a section of her review read.

Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem in significant roles. It has been directed by Remo D’Souza.

