Salman Khan’s biggest Eid openers

Salman Khan continues to own the Eid weekend, year after year. The trend, which began a decade ago, has now become an Eidi for his massive fan base. His latest release Bharat has become his biggest Eid opener till date (Rs 42.30 crore).

Advertising

Bharat, also starring Katrina Kaif, opened to full houses on Wednesday. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is an adaptation of South Korean film Ode to My Father.

As Bharat continues to rake in moolah, here’s a look back at the Day 1 collection of Salman Khan’s previous Eid releases.

Dabangg – 2010

The first film in Salman Khan’s cop franchise released on September 10, 2010. His ruthless yet funny Chulbul Pandey took little time to make fans go gaga. It collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 1. Salman is currently busy shooting for Dabangg 3.

Bodyguard – 2011

Advertising

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bodyguard was a remake of Siddique’s 2010 Malayalam film starring Dileep and Nayanthara. Salman played bodyguard Lovely Singh to Kareena’s Divya. It released on August 31, 2011 and earned Rs 21.60 crore.

Ek Tha Tiger – 2012

The espionage thriller was the first film in Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise and reunited him with Katrina Kaif. Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Yash Raj Films, it became a massive hit, opening at Rs 32.93 crore on August 15, 2012.

Kick – 2014

Salman ditched the Eid weekend in 2013. Hence, when he returned during the festival time in 2014 with Kick, fans were excited to the hilt. Kick released on July 25, 2014 and went on to collect Rs 26.40 crore on its first day. The action comedy also starred Jacqueline Fernandez.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 2015

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which released on July 17, 2015, struck an emotional chord with the audience. Salman Khan played Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi with utmost honesty, ensuring the film collects Rs 27.25 crore on its Day 1. It also holds the third spot in the list of highest-grossing Indian films ever.

Sultan – 2016

Salman turned wrestler Sultan Ali Khan from Haryana in this sports drama. The first collaboration between the actor and Ali Abbas Zafar turned out to be a massive blockbuster soon after its release on July 6, 2016. Sultan made Rs 36.54 crore on the first day and went on to become the eighth highest-grossing Indian film ever.

Tubelight – 2017

Despite the film failing to garner good reviews, Tubelight, which released on June 23, 2017, collected Rs 21.15 crore on its opening day. The war drama was an adaptation of the 2015 American film Little Boy.

Race 3 – 2018

Salman Khan joined the successful Race franchise in its third installment, which was directed by Remo D’Souza. Race 3 released on June 15, 2018 and earned Rs 29.17 crore. It, however, couldn’t sustain its hold and was eventually declared a failure.

Bharat – 2019

Salman and Katrina returned in Bharat, also starring Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and others. The film released on June 5, 2019 and earned Rs 42.30 crore.