Saaho box office collection Day 6: Prabhas film finds many takers

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is on a roll. The Hindi version of the Sujeeth directorial has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Meanwhile, the film’s worldwide gross collection stands at over Rs 350 crore.

Taran Adarsh had earlier shared on Twitter, “#Saaho drops on Day 5… Mass circuits are contributing… Partial holiday on Day 4 helped score in double digits… Eyes ₹ 110 cr+ total in Week 1… Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr. Total: ₹ 102.38 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version.”

Saaho makers UV Creations took to Twitter to share the worldwide box office figures of the film. They tweeted, “India’s biggest blockbuster of the year. #Saaho collects whopping 350 Cr+ gross in 5 days worldwide!”

The film might not have impressed the critics but it has surely drawn the crowd to theaters. Saaho was Prabhas’ first release after the monstrous success of Baahubali and his fans have made sure that the film fares well at the box office.

Alongside Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, Saaho also stars Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi, Lal, Mahesh Manjrekar and Chunky Panday among others.