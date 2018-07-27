Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office prediction: Sanjay Dutt film to have an average opening

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office prediction: The trailer and the songs of the movie hints at an average start. Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office prediction: The trailer and the songs of the movie hints at an average start.

Sanjay Dutt is back to being a Khalnayak in this week’s release Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Going by the trailer of the movie, the Tigmashu Dhulia franchise film is all about guns, gangsters and a lot of beauty. Though the last two installments piqued the interest of moviegoers, this one hasn’t created much buzz. Thus, the trade pundits aren’t expecting the film to have an extraordinary run at the box office.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, trade analyst Girish Johar said, “Despite being a franchise film and starring Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 will be an average affair at the box office. The songs and the trailer of the film hint at only an average start. It might earn Rs 2.5 crore on its day of release.” The Jimmy Shergill, Chitrangada Singh and Mahie Gill starrer will face competition from Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak and the blockbuster of the year Sanju which is eyeing the milestone of Rs 350 crore.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns which also starred Soha Ali Khan and Irrfan Khan made a total collection of Rs 21.95 crore in 2013. The film was received well by critics and was applauded for its powerful dialogues and performances. Now, will the third instalment of the film meet the same fate or not, will be known soon.

However, while promoting his film the ace filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has promised that well-developed characters and a good story are the backbones of the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise. “The story has become bigger. The characters of Biwi and Saheb have matured. Even the haveli you saw in previous films has improved. The class has improved,” Dhulia said during a media interaction.

