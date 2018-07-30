Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office collection Day 3: Sanjay Dutt’s film is not a money-spinner

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office collection Day 3: This Sanjay Dutt film is not expected to win the day with its box office figures. Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office collection Day 3: This Sanjay Dutt film is not expected to win the day with its box office figures.

The Sanjay Dutt film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, despite receiving average reviews from critics, is not likely to spin gold at the box office. The movie is the third installment in the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise and features Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Shergill, Chitrangda Singh and Soha Ali Khan among others in pivotal roles.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta in her two-star review of the film had criticised Dutt’s character and the film’s lack of a finely-woven plot.

“The guilty pleasures of the franchise are spread out quickly enough: the lords and the bawds, the fading glory and the clinging to it at any cost, the lack of visible morals, which made the last two films so compelling. But much too soon, this part three loses steam: the director’s best work comes from his deep knowledge of his characters and why they do the twisty, unpredictable, vile things they do – except for Shergill who feels mostly rooted in this milieu, with Gill keeping him able company, none of the other principals feel as authentic. There’s too much scatter-shot action, with the plot all over the place, especially in the second half, when the unravelling proceeds apace. It’s a crowded film, and several characters get short shrift: Soha Ali Khan, as the permanently inebriated ‘second wife’ of Saheb, is blink-and-miss, Nafisa Ali as the helpless ‘rajmaata’ even more so, and some peripheral characters seem to be around just to add local colour, and nothing more. The weakest link is Sanjay Dutt’s gangster, who feels grafted on to the landscape,” a portion of her review read.

Despite the lavish background and return of Dutt to the big screen, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is not expected to win the day with its box office figures.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd