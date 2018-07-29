Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office Day 2: The Sanjay Dutt starrer is off to a slow start

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office day 2: This Sanjay Dutt film has not generated much buzz. Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office day 2: This Sanjay Dutt film has not generated much buzz.

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is the third installment in the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise. National Award-winning director Dhulia, who had received much critical acclaim for his film Paan Singh Tomar, is back to woo the audience again, this time with guns and gore.

The filmmaker’s latest offering to Bollywood has received average reviews and, it is not expected to topple the box office with its figures. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave two stars to the movie and was critical about Sanjay Dutt’s character in the film.

“The weakest link is Sanjay Dutt’s gangster, who feels grafted on to the landscape. He gets a whistle-worthy introduction, and an appropriately louche setting (a London nightclub with pole dancers and dark-eyed hoods), but his return to the UP homestead, and his ghagra-twirling mistress (Singh) is the beginning of the end of the film. I missed the poignancy of a lost era, with its lost people, clinging desperately to their fading power, that Dhulia managed to create in the first two films. You can see it in Shergill’s ramrod-straight figure, and his awareness of the times gone by. You can see it in Gill’s playing of the woman scorned, who is both drawn to and repelled by her Saheb: there’s lushness in both her figure and feelings, a shared history of rancid love and hate,” a section of her review read.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 stars Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, Deepak Tijori, Chitrangda Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Kabir Bedi, Deepraj Rana, Nafisa Ali and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles. The film has been written and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

