Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office collection Day 1: Sanjay Dutt film faces stiff competition

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office collection Day 1: Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout also hit screens on Friday. Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 box office collection Day 1: Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout also hit screens on Friday.

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 has not received much attention from the moviegoers. Even Sanjay Dutt’s entry hasn’t made a difference. It is the third iteration in Dhulia’s Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster film series. It also stars Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, Chitrangada Singh and Soha Ali Khan.

Girish Johar earlier told indianexpress.com, “Despite being a franchise film and starring Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 will be an average affair at the box office. The songs and the trailer of the film hint at only an average start. It might earn Rs 2.5 crore on its day of release.”

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 has Dhadak, starring Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, and now slowly fizzling out Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju arrayed against it. It also faces competition from Tom Cruise’s big action franchise film Mission: Impossible – Fallout that hits theatres on Friday.

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 received an average review from The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta. She gave it 2 stars and wrote, “There’s too much scatter-shot action, with the plot all over the place, especially in the second half, when the unraveling proceeds apace. It’s a crowded film, and several characters get short shrift: Soha Ali Khan, as the permanently inebriated ‘second wife’ of Saheb, is blink-and-miss, Nafisa Ali as the helpless ‘rajmaata’ even more so, and some peripheral characters seem to be around just to add local colour, and nothing more.”

Tigmanshu Dhulia had described the film thus during a recent media interaction, “This is not a period film. It is the story of 2018. If we look around ourselves, everything has improved. The characters from Delhi and Gorakhpur are all the same. You will find malls in both the cities. The visual arena of India is becoming common. This is what we have shown in the film.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd