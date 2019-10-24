Saand Ki Aankh box office prediction: Taapsee-Bhumi film to get a decent start

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are bringing the story of the world’s oldest sharpshooters, Chandro (86) and Prakashi Tomar (82) on the celluloid in their film Saand Ki Aankh. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is hitting the screen along with comic caper Housefull 4 and Rajkummar Rao starrer Made In China. While the film’s business is likely to be affected by the competition, film trade analyst Girish Johar says it will have a successful run at the theaters.

Advertising

“Saand Ki Aankh has a fantastic pre-release buzz. The early reviews of the film are good. It has gone tax-free in two states and I am assuming more states will follow. It is a motivational film promoting women empowerment, specifically, the girl child. I assume it would be a good word of mouth film and eventually, in the long run, it would be a successful film irrespective of the competition,” Girish told indianexpress.com.

The factors working in favour of Saand Ki Aankh are its star cast, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, who have delivered great performances in the recent past and an inspiring narrative written by Balwinder Singh Janjua. The film has already got a thumbs up from the film fraternity. Shabana Azmi, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Asha Bhosle and Milap Zaveri among others were in awe of Bhumi and Taapsee’s performance after watching the film.

Another release of the week, Made In China, is also looking forward to a decent opening at the ticket counters. Backed by Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, the film is helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale. It chronicles the journey of a Gujarati businessman who goes to China for a flourishing business opportunity.

Advertising

Commenting on Made In China’s opening day box office, Girish said, “Rajkummar Rao has gone all out once again with Made In China and he will have his fan following visiting the theaters. The trailer has been decently received and it looks like a decent film.”

He pegged the collection of both the films, Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China, at Rs 3-5 crore. “Both the films will open in the same range and I would peg both the films at Rs 3-5 crore, rest definitely will depend on word of mouth,” Girish said.