Saaho box office collection Day 12: Prabhas film reigns supreme

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is reigning supreme at the box office as it approaches its third week. The Hindi version of the film has earned Rs 130.98 crore until now.

Earlier, Saaho, a Sujeeth directorial, had crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide. A tweet from producers UV Creations read, “Can you imagine anything getting bigger than this💥💥💥 #Saaho crosses 400Cr+ at BOs worldwide.”

Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma are also part of the film’s cast.

In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, Sujeeth opened up on the criticism that Saaho is receiving. He said, “What did I do? I made the film that Prabhas sir, my producers, and I believed in. The audiences came in large numbers to watch it, but still, I am being treated harshly as if I have committed a crime.”