Saaho box office collection Day 12: Prabhas film reigns supreme
Saaho box office collection Day 12: The Hindi version of this Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has earned Rs 130.98 crore until now.
Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is reigning supreme at the box office as it approaches its third week. The Hindi version of the film has earned Rs 130.98 crore until now.
Earlier, Saaho, a Sujeeth directorial, had crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide. A tweet from producers UV Creations read, “Can you imagine anything getting bigger than this💥💥💥 #Saaho crosses 400Cr+ at BOs worldwide.”
Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma are also part of the film’s cast.
In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, Sujeeth opened up on the criticism that Saaho is receiving. He said, “What did I do? I made the film that Prabhas sir, my producers, and I believed in. The audiences came in large numbers to watch it, but still, I am being treated harshly as if I have committed a crime.”
Live Blog
Follow all the latest updates about Prabhas starrer Saaho.
'Feeling Sorry for Sujeeth'
A fan @Shilpi_Sharma tweeted, "I m feeling Sorry for Sujeeth. He really don't deserve this. People r targeting him just because he has proved himself extraordinarily better than others. But, we definitely are with you ☺ I loved the film 😍 #Prabhas #Saaho #ShraddhaKapoor @sujeethsign."
'Saaho's Hindi version holds well'
Joginder Tuteja shared via his Twitter account, "#Saaho holds well in the Hindi version on Monday, brings on 2.60 cr. Total so far: 133.58 cr. All set for 150 cr lifetime! HIT for #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor @NeilNMukesh @arunvijayno1@ChunkyThePanday @bindasbhidu @manjrekarmahesh #Sujeeth @TSeries."
The Indian Express' Shubhra Gupta gave Saaho 1.5 stars in her review and wrote, "Characters come and go, whizzing past us so fast that we never feel invested. Cars are blown up like there’s no tomorrow. Growling men show up with bazookas. A Roman-style arena, complete with a duel, is conjured up (don’t ask). Clearly, those responsible for the plot (what’s that) believe that if they throw everything at us, some of it will stick."
She added, "Prabhas is perfectly suited to throwing sharp things at tattooed guys built like trucks, and mowing down a phalanx of heavies without expending too much effort. And he does have an ability to underplay and be droll. What’s also nice is that his distinctly South Indian accent is not hidden in the dubbed version: our heroes are finally pan-Indian. When he is being easy and light are the only watchable moments in this mammoth enterprise."
