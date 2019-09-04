Saaho box office collection Day 5: Prabhas is B.O king

It looks like there is no stopping the Sujeeth directorial Saaho from breaking records every other day. The action-thriller’s Hindi version has minted Rs 93.28 crore so far.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures, “#Saaho collects in double digits on Day 4, aided by #GaneshChaturthi holiday [some parts of #India]… Mass centres strong… Tue-Thu biz crucial… #Saaho Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr. Total: ₹ 93.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version.”

Saaho makers UV Creations took to Twitter to share the worldwide box office figures of the film. They tweeted, “The #SaahoStorm Continues. #Saaho collects whopping 330 Cr+ gross in 4 days worldwide!”

Recently, filmmaker Sujeeth expressed his gratitude to fans for supporting the film and watching it in theatres.

The director posted a lengthy note on his Instagram account which read, “Made my first short film when I was 17 years old. No money, No team but had a lot of support from Orkut and family. I edited, shot and directed 90% of my short films. I learned from my mistakes and criticism was always like an extra boost for my journey. Travelled very long way and faced many hurdles but never gave up. TODAY MANY PEOPLE saw SAAHO – some expected more from it, but many loved it! Thanks to all for watching the movie :) Please watch it again if you missed anything. I am sure you’ll enjoy even more. #Saaho.”