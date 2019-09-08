Saaho box office collection Day 9: Prabhas-Shraddha film is still ruling B.O

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho has set ablaze the global box office. The Sujeeth directorial has been doing an unprecedented business worldwide, and even its Hindi version has been performing well in its second week.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter, “#Saaho has an excellent Week 1… Is the fourth highest *Week 1* grosser of 2019… Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr, Wed 6.90 cr, Thu 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 116.03 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version.”

Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma play pivotal roles in the film.

Saaho has earned over Rs 370 crore worldwide. A tweet from Saaho’s official handle read, “Setting Box Office on Fire 🔥🔥 #Saaho collects whopping 370 Cr+ gross & Counting in 7 days worldwide.”

Sujeeth recently thanked moviegoers for watching and loving his directorial in an emotional Instagram post. He wrote, “Made my first short film when I was 17 years old. No money, No team but had a lot of support from Orkut and family. I edited, shot and directed 90% of my short films. I learned from my mistakes and criticism was always like an extra boost for my journey. Travelled very long way and faced many hurdles but never gave up. TODAY MANY PEOPLE saw SAAHO – some expected more from it, but many loved it! Thanks to all for watching the movie :) Please watch it again if you missed anything. I am sure you’ll enjoy even more. #Saaho.”