Saaho box office collection Day 7: Prabhas’ film slows down

After a great opening weekend, the Hindi version of Saaho is finally losing steam. The Prabhas film, which earned Rs 79.08 crore in its opening weekend, collected Rs 14.20 crore, Rs 9.10 crore and Rs 6.90 crore on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
The total collection of the Sujeeth directorial’s Hindi version stands at Rs 109.28 crore.
Taran Adarsh earlier shared on Twitter, “#Saaho Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr, Wed 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 109.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version.”
Saaho makers UV Creations took to Twitter and wrote, “India’s biggest blockbuster of the year. #Saaho collects whopping 350 Cr+ gross in 5 days worldwide!”
Meanwhile, Director Sujeeth, in a long post on Instagram, asked the audience to give Saaho a second chance.
He wrote, “Made my first short film when I was 17 years old. No money, No team but had lot of support from Orkut and family. I edited, shot and directed 90% of my short films. I learned from my mistakes and criticism was always like extra boost for my journey. Travelled very long way and faced many hurdles but never gave up. TODAY MANY PEOPLE saw SAAHO – some expected more from it, but many loved it! Thanks to all for watching the movie :) Please watch it again if you missed anything. I am sure you’ll enjoy even more. #Saaho.”
Saaho's Hindi version earns Rs 116.30 crore?
Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on Twitter, "#Saaho Hindi 's 1st week All-India Box office - ₹ 116.30 cr Nett BOC. In 2019 1st Week Top 5 Hindi movies club!"
'Sujeeth, hats off to your writing skills'
A user @isaikiran posted on Twitter, "For the first time, many people are watching it the second time to understand it better. Screenplay is the KING. @sujeethsign hats off to your writing skills. #Prabhas you have made a right decision of trusting this young director. Thanks. Now cinema is for intellectuals. #Saaho"
Thank you for all your unconditional love for Saaho: Prabhas
Prabhas wrote on Instagram, "To my beloved fans and audience, Thank you for all your unconditional love for #Saaho. This film is what it is because of the sheer appreciation and incredible response you all have given. Lots of love to you all! @shraddhakapoor @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @apnabhidu @chunkypanday @arunvijayno1 @mandirabedi @maheshmanjrekar @sharma_murli @vennelakish @uvcreationsofficial @bhushankumar @tseries.official @officialsaahomovie @quarter.land"