Saaho box office collection Day 7: Prabhas’ film slows down

After a great opening weekend, the Hindi version of Saaho is finally losing steam. The Prabhas film, which earned Rs 79.08 crore in its opening weekend, collected Rs 14.20 crore, Rs 9.10 crore and Rs 6.90 crore on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The total collection of the Sujeeth directorial’s Hindi version stands at Rs 109.28 crore.

Taran Adarsh earlier shared on Twitter, “#Saaho Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr, Wed 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 109.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version.”

Saaho makers UV Creations took to Twitter and wrote, “India’s biggest blockbuster of the year. #Saaho collects whopping 350 Cr+ gross in 5 days worldwide!”

Meanwhile, Director Sujeeth, in a long post on Instagram, asked the audience to give Saaho a second chance.

He wrote, “Made my first short film when I was 17 years old. No money, No team but had lot of support from Orkut and family. I edited, shot and directed 90% of my short films. I learned from my mistakes and criticism was always like extra boost for my journey. Travelled very long way and faced many hurdles but never gave up. TODAY MANY PEOPLE saw SAAHO – some expected more from it, but many loved it! Thanks to all for watching the movie :) Please watch it again if you missed anything. I am sure you’ll enjoy even more. #Saaho.”