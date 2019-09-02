Saaho box office collection Day 3: Prabhas starrer continues to shatter records

Mixed reviews are having no effect on the box office performance of Prabhas starrer Saaho. Just the Hindi version of this Sujeeth directorial, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, has earned Rs 49.60 crore after two days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#Saaho is outstanding on Day 2… Brand #Prabhas – who enjoys PAN India popularity – is attracting moviegoers in large numbers… Eyes ₹ 70 cr+ weekend, a fantastic 3-day total… Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr. Total: ₹ 49.60 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version.”

Saaho also stars Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma.

Not surprisingly, Saaho is a winner across all languages as well.

A tweet from the film’s official Twitter account read, “The box-office rampage continues. #Saaho collects whopping 205 Cr+ gross in 2 days worldwide!”