Saaho box office collection Day 3: Prabhas starrer continues to shatter records
Saaho box office collection Day 3: The Hindi version of this Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has earned Rs 49.60 crore after just two days.
Mixed reviews are having no effect on the box office performance of Prabhas starrer Saaho. Just the Hindi version of this Sujeeth directorial, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, has earned Rs 49.60 crore after two days.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#Saaho is outstanding on Day 2… Brand #Prabhas – who enjoys PAN India popularity – is attracting moviegoers in large numbers… Eyes ₹ 70 cr+ weekend, a fantastic 3-day total… Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr. Total: ₹ 49.60 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version.”
Saaho also stars Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma.
Not surprisingly, Saaho is a winner across all languages as well.
A tweet from the film’s official Twitter account read, “The box-office rampage continues. #Saaho collects whopping 205 Cr+ gross in 2 days worldwide!”
Live Blog
Follow all the latest updates about Prabhas starrer Saaho.
The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a rating of 1.5 stars. Shubhra wrote, "Everything a thriller need is in here, and you settle down, fully prepared for a non-stop, breathless, firing-from-all-cylinders ride. But Saaho turns out to be a damp squib."
She added, “Prabhas is perfectly suited to throwing sharp things at tattooed guys built like trucks, and mowing down a phalanx of heavies without expending too much effort. And he does have an ability to underplay and be droll. What’s also nice is that his distinctly South Indian accent is not hidden in the dubbed version: our heroes are finally pan-Indian. When he is being easy and light are the only watchable moments in this mammoth enterprise. And also when Chunky Panday gets off a few good lines, and delivers them with the ease of a veteran.”
Saaho rocks overseas box office
Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#Saaho rocks #Australia and #NewZealand Box office. 1st weekend gross: #Australia - A$732, 318 #NewZealand - NZ$100, 936. Excellent Opening."