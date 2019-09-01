Saaho box office collection Day 2: Prabhas starrer is on a roll

Prabhas’ action thriller Saaho had a great start at the box office. The film, in all languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, earned over Rs 130 crore gross worldwide on Friday. In Hindi alone, it has managed to register a collection of Rs 24.40 crore. After a fabulous start, the Sujeeth directorial is expected to set the cash registers ringing on the second day as well.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#Saaho has a superb Day 1… Prabhas’ superstardom post #Baahubali2 + hype surrounding the biggie + excellent advance bookings ensured fantastic numbers… Day 2 and 3 biz crucial to pack a solid weekend total… Fri ₹ 24.40 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version.” He also mentioned that the film has become the third biggest Hindi opener after Bharat (Rs 42.30 crore) and Mission Mangal (Rs 29.16 crore) so far.

The film’s official Twitter account shared, “BLOCKBUSTER Beginning for the biggest action entertainer of the year! #Saaho collects 130 CR+ gross worldwide on Day 1!”

Saaho, also starring Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma, is the second film after Baahubali: The Conclusion to achieve the feat of entering the coveted Rs 100 crore club on the day of its release.