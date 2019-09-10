Saaho box office collection Day 11: Prabhas starrer is still shattering records

Prabhas’ action thriller Saaho is breaking box office records left, right and centre. It recently crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide. The Sujeeth directorial has been unstoppable ever since it released.

Saaho makers UV Creations posted on Twitter, “Can you imagine anything getting bigger than this💥💥💥 #Saaho crosses 400Cr+ at BOs worldwide.”

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of the Hindi version of the Shraddha Kapoor starrer. He wrote on Twitter, “#Saaho had an excellent Week 1 due to #Prabhas’ popularity, but declined 81.10% in Wknd 2 [vis-à-vis Wknd 1]… Mass circuits strong in Wknd 2, biz dropped at multiplexes… [Week 2] Fri 3.75 cr, Sat 4.60 cr, Sun 6.60 cr. Total: ₹ 130.98 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version.”

Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma are also part of the film’s cast.

Saaho has managed to impress the audience despite receiving mixed reviews. The biggest reason is the strong word-of-mouth promotion.

It is one of the highest-grossing Hindi releases this year. In its first week, it grossed Rs 116.03 crore, making it the fourth-biggest ‘Hindi’ film already after Bharat, Kabir Singh and Mission Mangal.

Saaho has broken several records down south as well. Prabhas, whose last two films were the Baahubali duology, has clearly proven himself to be the blockbuster hero.