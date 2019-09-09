Saaho box office collection Day 10: Prabhas starrer continues to rule the roost

Prabhas’ action thriller Saaho has stayed strong in the second week of its theatrical run. While it is performing well worldwide and in south India, its Hindi version is super strong as well.

Saaho, which stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead, had grossed more than Rs 370 crore worldwide. A tweet from the official Twitter handle of the movie read. “Setting Box Office on Fire 🔥🔥 #Saaho collects whopping 370 Cr+ gross & Counting in 7 days worldwide!”

Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma are also part of the film’s cast.

While reviews are mixed, Saaho is mostly earning praise from the audience. Moviegoers are particularly loving its action scenes, stunt work and visual effects.

Director Sujeeth had thanked fans for showing love on his film. In an Instagram post, he said, “Made my first short film when I was 17 years old. No money, No team but had a lot of support from Orkut and family. I edited, shot and directed 90% of my short films. I learned from my mistakes and criticism was always like an extra boost for my journey. Travelled very long way and faced many hurdles but never gave up. TODAY MANY PEOPLE saw SAAHO – some expected more from it, but many loved it! Thanks to all for watching the movie :) Please watch it again if you missed anything. I am sure you’ll enjoy even more. #Saaho.”