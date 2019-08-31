Saaho box office collection Day 1: Prabhas starrer all set to open with a bang

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s multilingual actioner Saaho is expected to open with a bang. This Sujeeth directorial’s marketing has managed to generate a strong buzz over the months.

Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma are also part of the film’s cast.

Trade analyst Girish Johar earlier pegged the film’s opening day collection at a whopping Rs 60-70 crore. This will be way bigger than Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 crore), Avengers Endgame (Rs 53 crore), Happy New Year (Rs 44.97 crore) and Bharat (Rs 42.30 crore).

While speaking to Indianexpress.com, he said, “The expectations from Saaho are pretty much high especially down south because Prabhas is a megastar and he has got a massive following over there. In Hindi also, he has a familiar and comfortable tracking among his fans and he has the biggest hit Baahubali to his credit. The pre-release trends suggest Saaho will have an excellent start at the box office.”

“Predominantly, Saaho will have a huge wave at the south box office but in Hindi also the makers are planning to have a wide release in over 3500 screens which shows the craze among the exhibitors and the audience,” he added.