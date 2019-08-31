Saaho box office collection Day 1: Prabhas starrer all set to open with a banghttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/saaho-box-office-collection-day-1-prabhas-shraddha-kapoor-5952140/
Saaho box office collection Day 1: Prabhas starrer all set to open with a bang
Saaho box office collection Day 1: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor opening day collection is pegged at a whopping Rs 60-70 crore. The film is all set to break several box office records on the first day itself.
Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s multilingual actioner Saaho is expected to open with a bang. This Sujeeth directorial’s marketing has managed to generate a strong buzz over the months.
Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma are also part of the film’s cast.
Trade analyst Girish Johar earlier pegged the film’s opening day collection at a whopping Rs 60-70 crore. This will be way bigger than Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 crore), Avengers Endgame (Rs 53 crore), Happy New Year (Rs 44.97 crore) and Bharat (Rs 42.30 crore).
While speaking to Indianexpress.com, he said, “The expectations from Saaho are pretty much high especially down south because Prabhas is a megastar and he has got a massive following over there. In Hindi also, he has a familiar and comfortable tracking among his fans and he has the biggest hit Baahubali to his credit. The pre-release trends suggest Saaho will have an excellent start at the box office.”
“Predominantly, Saaho will have a huge wave at the south box office but in Hindi also the makers are planning to have a wide release in over 3500 screens which shows the craze among the exhibitors and the audience,” he added.
Saaho was awarded 1.5 stars by The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta in her review. Shubhra wrote, “Prabhas is perfectly suited to throwing sharp things at tattooed guys built like trucks, and mowing down a phalanx of heavies without expending too much effort. And he does have an ability to underplay and be droll. What’s also nice is that his distinctly South Indian accent is not hidden in the dubbed version: our heroes are finally pan-Indian. When he is being easy and light are the only watchable moments in this mammoth enterprise. And also when Chunky Panday gets off a few good lines, and delivers them with the ease of a veteran.”
“The rest, including the miscast Kapoor as a canny sleuthing cop, go by in a blur. Jackie Shroff is wasted in a brief cameo, and that’s a pity because he brings a loucheness to the table that no one else has. Bedi, costumed in gorgeous earth-coloured saris, doesn’t have a single evil bone in her body, and Neil Nitin Mukesh becomes just one more hapless character who is left to flounder in this never-ending rat-rat-a-tat-tat, biff-bang-thud, oh-there-goes-another-body-but-who-cares enterprise,” she added.