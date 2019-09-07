Toggle Menu
Saaho box office collection 8: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor film continues its dream runhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/saaho-box-office-collection-8-prabhas-shraddha-kapoor-5973424/

Saaho box office collection 8: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor film continues its dream run

Saaho box office collection 8: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has been wreaking havoc at the box office worldwide. The film has minted Rs 116.03 crore until now.

Saaho box office collection 8
Saaho box office collection 8: Prabhas film continues to rock.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s action thriller Saaho has been wreaking havoc at the box office worldwide. Its Hindi version has also been doing great. It had a fabulous first week.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s latest box office figures. He wrote, “#Saaho has an excellent Week 1… Is the fourth highest *Week 1* grosser of 2019… Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr, Wed 6.90 cr, Thu 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 116.03 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version.”

In another tweet, “Top 5 *Week 1* biz… 2019 releases…
1. #Bharat ₹ 180.05 cr [9 days]
2. #KabirSingh ₹ 134.42 cr
3. #MissionMangal ₹ 128.16 cr [8 days]
4. #Saaho [#Hindi] ₹ 116.03 cr
5. #Kesari ₹ 105.86 cr [8 days]
Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi films only.”

Saaho makers UV Creations took to Twitter to share the worldwide box office figures of the film. They tweeted, “India’s biggest blockbuster of the year. #Saaho collects whopping 350 Cr+ gross in 5 days worldwide!”

Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma are also part of the film’s cast.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Prabhas starrer Saaho.

Saaho in top five first week grossers Hindi in 2019?

Cinema Mania shared on Twitter, "TOP 5 HIGHEST FIRST WEEK GROSSERS HINDI 2019: 1. #Bharat - 157 Cr 2. #KabirSingh - 133.5 cr 3. #MissionMangal - 117 Cr 4. #Saaho (Hindi) - 115 cr 5. #Kesari - 97.5 Cr"

The Indian Express' Shubhra Gupta gave Saaho 1.5 stars in her review and wrote, "Characters come and go, whizzing past us so fast that we never feel invested. Cars are blown up like there’s no tomorrow. Growling men show up with bazookas. A Roman-style arena, complete with a duel, is conjured up (don’t ask). Clearly, those responsible for the plot (what’s that) believe that if they throw everything at us, some of it will stick."

She added, "Prabhas is perfectly suited to throwing sharp things at tattooed guys built like trucks, and mowing down a phalanx of heavies without expending too much effort. And he does have an ability to underplay and be droll. What’s also nice is that his distinctly South Indian accent is not hidden in the dubbed version: our heroes are finally pan-Indian. When he is being easy and light are the only watchable moments in this mammoth enterprise."

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android