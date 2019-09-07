Saaho box office collection 8: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor film continues its dream run

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s action thriller Saaho has been wreaking havoc at the box office worldwide. Its Hindi version has also been doing great. It had a fabulous first week.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s latest box office figures. He wrote, “#Saaho has an excellent Week 1… Is the fourth highest *Week 1* grosser of 2019… Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr, Wed 6.90 cr, Thu 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 116.03 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version.”

In another tweet, “Top 5 *Week 1* biz… 2019 releases…

1. #Bharat ₹ 180.05 cr [9 days]

2. #KabirSingh ₹ 134.42 cr

3. #MissionMangal ₹ 128.16 cr [8 days]

4. #Saaho [#Hindi] ₹ 116.03 cr

5. #Kesari ₹ 105.86 cr [8 days]

Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi films only.”

Saaho makers UV Creations took to Twitter to share the worldwide box office figures of the film. They tweeted, “India’s biggest blockbuster of the year. #Saaho collects whopping 350 Cr+ gross in 5 days worldwide!”

Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma are also part of the film’s cast.