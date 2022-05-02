Runway 34 vs Heropanti 2 box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff films stay sluggish during 1st weekend

Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 are struggling to stay afloat at the box office. The two movies released on April 29 and had a slow start. Heropanti 2 amassed Rs. 6.25 crore on its first day, and Rs. 4.75 crore on Day two and about Rs 4.25 crore on day 3. This takes Tiger Shroff film’s collection to Rs 15.25 crore.

Runway 34, which is also directed by Ajay and stars Rakul Preet and Amitabh Bachchan besides him, opened at Rs. 3 crore and collected Rs. 4.5 crore on its Day two, taking its collection to Rs. 7.5 crore in two days, according to Box Office India. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared over a tweet, the figures of Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 on Sunday. As per early estimates, Runway 34 collected about Rs 7.25 crore on the third day, taking its first weekend collection to Rs 14.75 crore.

Also read | Runway 34 movie review

Runway 34’s low box office performance despite decent reviews has come as a dampener for many. Though Ramesh Bala in another tweet revealed that the Ajay Devgn starrer is doing better business in US, above Heropanti 2 and KGF 2. “USA BO – May 1st 9:00 PM EST: 1. #Runway34 – $65K 2. #KGFChapter2 – $55K 3. #KRK – $28K 4. #Acharya – $26K 5. #Heropanti2 – $20K,” he tweeted.

Also read | How Tiger Shroff has been punching out action franchises: From Heropanti to Baaghi

Both Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 are currently struggling against the mayhem of Yash’s KFG: Chapter 2, which is running in its third week. The Kannada language period action drama is doing good business even in the Hindi belts.