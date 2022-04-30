Runway 34 box office collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn film off to a slow start

Ajay Devgn produced and helmed, Runway 34 released in the theaters on Friday. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. According to early estimates, the film has not received a good opening at the box office. As per Box Office India, it earned Rs 3 crore on its release day, which was also a holiday.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Runway 34 witnessed only 15 per cent occupancy on Friday, which is lower than last week’s release Jersey. Most of its business came from multiplexes.

Runway 34’s sluggish performance at the ticket counters could also be because of the competition from this week’s other release Heropanti 2, and KGF Chapter 2 which has been running well in the theaters since its release. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the Friday collection of the Yash starrer in the Hindi belt.

He tweeted, “#KGF2 shows amazing hold, despite two prominent films [#Runway34 and #Heropanti2] invading the marketplace… The trends suggest, biz will multiply over the weekend + #Eid holidays… [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 353.06 cr. #India biz. #Hindi.”

Earlier, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had predicted a slow start for Runway 34. He told indianexpress.com, “Between the two, Heropanti 2 will get a slightly bigger opening for the simple reason that it caters to a mass audience, while Runway 34 feels slightly urban, which will be appealing to the audience at multiplexes. However, the presence of superstars like Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan will give it a wider reach.”

Though Runway 34 has received a slow start at the theaters, the film has received a mixed response from the critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film a 2.5-star rating. In her review, she wrote, “Ajay Devgn manages to deliver a somewhat effective pre-interval portion despite its inelegant, underlined bits; but the film plummets as the curse of second half hits.”