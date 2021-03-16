Roohi box office collection day 4: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao’s film defeats Monday blues, earns Rs 13.93 cr in 4 days

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma’s film Roohi continues its stronghold at the box office. The film, which had a slow start at the box office, has managed to perform well over the weekend and continued the streak to the new week. On Monday, the Hardik Mehta directorial earned Rs 1.35 crore, taking Roohi’s box office collection to a total of Rs 13.93 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called Roohi’s performance “satisfactory”. He shared the figures via Twitter and wrote, “#Roohi shows satisfactory hold on the crucial Mon… The numbers are much, much better vis-à-vis the new releases [#Hindi] during #Covid times… Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr, Mon 1.35 cr. Total: ₹ 13.93 cr. #India biz.”

Roohi, a Maddock Films production, is one of the first big films to release in theatres after the reopening of cinema halls in October 2020. As the audience is still wary of visiting theatres, the film’s box office collection is being seen as a predictor of things to come. A number of big-ticket films are set to release in the coming months including Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Salman Khan’s Radhe.

Janhvi Kapoor, in an interview with indianexpress.com before Roohi’s release, had said that the film industry would now have more realistic expectations from box office numbers as it’s not going to be easy to get audience to theatres, given the pandemic and the plethora of options for the viewers on digital platforms.

However, the film did not open to good reviews. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote that Roohi is “plain horrible”. “There’s nothing funny about ‘pakdaai shaadi’, in which young women are kidnapped and forced into unwanted marriages. Every time a film decides to bring it up, it makes you cringe. Why would a film in this day and age want to give space to this ‘tradition’ that should have been deep-sixed long back?” read the review.

Roohi, the second installment in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, after superhit Stree (2018), had released on March 11.