Sunday, March 14, 2021
Sunday special

Roohi box office collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao film earns Rs 3.42 crore

Roohi box office collection Day 3: Roohi is one of the first big films to release in theatres after the reopening of cinema halls mid October 2020. The Saturday collection hints at a good weekend for the Dinesh Vijan film, with Sunday figures being crucial.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai |
March 14, 2021 1:15:09 pm
roohi box office collection day 3Roohi box office collection Day 3: Roohi, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, has arrived in theatres. (Photo: Maddock Films/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao’s horror-comedy Roohi bounced back on Saturday as it earned Rs 3.42 crore at the box office, taking its total collection to Rs 8.73 crore. The Harshad Mehta directorial, which also stars Varun Sharma, had a decent opening of Rs 3.06 crore, followed by Rs 2.25 crore collection on Friday.

Roohi, a Maddock Films production, is one of the first big films to release in theatres after the reopening of cinema halls mid October 2020. The Saturday collection hints at a good weekend for the Dinesh Vijan film, with Sunday figures being crucial.

Janhvi Kapoor, in an interview with indianexpress.com before Roohi’s release, had said that the film industry would now have more realistic expectations from box office numbers as it’s not going to be easy to get audience to theatres, given the pandemic and the plethora of options for the viewers on digital platforms.

While the film industry along with the Roohi team has its eyes set on the box office figures as the film’s earnings can set a precedent for future Hindi films that are gearing up for a theatrical release, critics are far from impressed with the horror-comedy.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote that Roohi is “plain horrible”. “There’s nothing funny about ‘pakdaai shaadi’, in which young women are kidnapped and forced into unwanted marriages. Every time a film decides to bring it up, it makes you cringe. Why would a film in this day and age want to give space to this ‘tradition’ that should have been deep-sixed long back?” read the review.

Roohi is the second installment in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, which began with Raj and DK’s superhit Stree (2018) that also starred Rajkummar Rao. The third part in the franchise is Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. It is being directed by Amar Kaushik, who also helmed Stree.

