Roohi box office collection Day 2: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao film earns Rs 5.31 crore

Horror-comedy Roohi, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao, witnessed a fall in its box office collection on the second day of its release. While the film had a decent opening of Rs 3.06 crore, it earned Rs 2.25 crore on Friday. With this, the total collection of the Hardik Mehta directorial stands at Rs 5.31 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#Roohi declines on Day 2… The drop is understandable, since Fri was a working day and certain pockets – where it collected strong on Thu – were bound to get affected… Picked up in evening shows… Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 5.31 cr. #India biz.”

Roohi is one of the first big films to be released in theatres after the reopening of cinema halls. Now, it remains to be seen if the footfall in the theatres will get better on the weekend or not.

However, the Maddock Films production has failed to impress the film critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote that Roohi is “plain horrible”. “There’s nothing funny about ‘pakdaai shaadi’, in which young women are kidnapped and forced into unwanted marriages. Every time a film decides to bring it up, it makes you cringe. Why would a film in this day and age want to give space to this ‘tradition’ that should have been deep-sixed long back?” read the review.

She added, “Roohi spends too much of its opening in setting up one such ‘kidnap’, for the benefit of a naive, open-mouthed ‘gora’ (Alexx O’Nell), which brings together a couple of small-town layabouts, Bhawra (Rajkummar Rao) and Kattani (Varun Sharma), and a shy young woman Roohi (Janhvi Kapoor), and deposits them in the middle of a jungle, for no good reason. A muscle-bound hood (Manav Vij) shows up once in a while. Why? We never quite get it. The characters mumble, and fumble, and it’s all a jumble.”