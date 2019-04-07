Romeo Akbar Walter box office collection Day 2: John Abraham starrer eyes a decent weekend

The espionage thriller Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), starring John Abraham and Mouni Roy, is off to a decent start at the ticket counters. The film, on the day of its release, earned Rs 5 crore, as per Bollywood Hungama. Now, on its first weekend, it is expected to earn well as it is a solo release this week.

Omung Kumar’s PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi, which was scheduled to release along with RAW, has been postponed till April 11.

While predicting the opening day collection of the movie, film trade analyst Girish Johar had said, “RAW has all the makings of a sleeper hit but nothing can be said until we watch the movie and get the audience reaction on it. But definitely, it seems to be an underdog. It can turn out to be another successful venture for John, after Parmanu and Satyameva Jayate. There are chances that John might have a hattrick of hit films with RAW.”

John’s last two releases, just like RAW, were high on patriotic fervour and had a good start at the box office. His 2018 film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran earned Rs 4.82 crore on day one and its total collection was recorded at Rs 65.89 crore. Satyameva Jayate had a double-digit opening. It earned Rs 19.50 crore on the day of its release and earned Rs 80.50 crore by the end of its four weeks runtime in the theaters.

Now, if RAW will have a similar fate will be known in the upcoming days.

However, the film has received mixed reviews from critics and audience. Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta, in her review, wrote, “The film suffers from its length, and the pall of dullness that hangs over the proceedings. A spy needs to be a patriot. That’s why he does what he does, knowing that he is ‘deniable’. And the film closes with a shot of the flag and a salute, perfect fit for these hyper-nationalist times.”