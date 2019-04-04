Romeo Akbar Walter box office collection prediction: John Abraham starrer to earn Rs 6-6.5 crore on Day 1

Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), set in 1971, when India and Pakistan were on the verge of war, releases this Friday. The film starring John Abraham, Mouni Roy and Jackie Shroff seems to be a spy thriller. Looking at the success of Abraham’s last two releases, Satyameva Jayate and Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, film trade analysts expect RAW to be another hit in his filmography.

Talking about John’s choice of films and the day one box office collection of RAW, trade analyst Girish Johar said, “John chooses his films very carefully because he doesn’t want to disappoint his fans. Whatever choices he has made, all have been good. With RAW too, whatever promotional material we have watched is impressive. The film is based on an Indian spy working in Pakistan and from the looks of it, it looks intriguing as well as a thrilling ride at the box office. I am expecting a good start for the film. I peg its day one box office collection around Rs 6-6.5 crore.”

Written and directed by Robbie Grewal, RAW also features Sikander Kher and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi in pivotal roles. Robbie has earlier said that his film is a tribute to spies who get no recognition for their work. The trailer and dialogue promos of the movie have been applauded by all and have also raised expectations of cinephiles.

Girish Johar believes that the espionage thriller might be another feather in John Abraham’s cap. He said, “RAW has all the makings of a sleeper hit but nothing can be said until we watch the movie and get the audience reaction on it. But definitely, it seems to be an underdog. It can turn out to be another successful venture for John, after Parmanu and Satyameva Jayate. There are chances that John might have a hattrick of hit films with RAW.”

Also, a closer look at the Bollywood box office suggests that there are a good number of takers for war films these days. Uri and Raazi both garnered impressive numbers at the ticket counters. Hence, the chances of RAW performing well at the box office are higher.

Another movie which has created quite a buzz this week is Omung Kumar’s biopic PM Narendra Modi. Commenting on RAW releasing on the same day as the film on the Indian prime minister, Girish remarked, “The genre of the two films is not even remotely similar. One is a biopic and another an action thriller, so there are lesser chances of the two films impacting each other’s box office performances.”