Romeo Akbar Walter box office collection Day 3: John Abraham film needs a boost

John Abraham’s espionage thriller Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) is off to a slow start at the box office. The film faces competition from the DC superhero film Shazam.

Advertising

Directed by Robbie Grewal, the movie also stars Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and Raghubir Yadav.

After opening its account with Rs 5 crore, the film had a slight increase on Saturday with earnings of Rs 7 crore.

Romeo Akbar Walter has not fared well in terms of critical reception. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta called it drab and gave it 2 stars. Shubhra wrote, “You can see the considerable effort that has gone into creating credible backgrounds. Anil George is well cast as an influential arms dealer.”

Advertising

She added, “As is Raghubir Yadav, who plays a permanently-tipsy batman to Abraham’s frontiersman. I really enjoyed Kher’s campy aware act as a Pakistani soldier with a penchant for pulling nails out of his victims. And Abraham, as the desi Bond-Bourne does well with being the give-nothing-away-spy, impassivity coming naturally to him.”

John Abraham’s last two films, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Satyameva Jayate, were both sleeper hits that tasted success only after several days of their box office run. They opened to modest numbers.

It might be the case with Romeo Akbar Walter as well, but a big, multi-starrer Kalank is hitting theaters a little later this month and may spoil the film’s fortunes.