Romeo Akbar Walter box office collection Day 1: John Abraham starrer is off to a mediocre start

John Abraham starrer Romeo Akbar Walter is off to a mediocre start at the box office. The film is written and directed by Robbie Grewal.

Advertising

It also stars Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher. John has found success from his action films and his last Satyameva Jayate was no exception.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar earlier told indianexpress.com, “John chooses his films very carefully because he doesn’t want to disappoint his fans. Whatever choices he has made, all have been good. With RAW too, whatever promotional material we have watched is impressive. The film is based on an Indian spy working in Pakistan and from the looks of it, it looks intriguing as well as a thrilling ride at the box office. I am expecting a good start for the film. I peg its day one box office collection around Rs 6-6.5 crore.”

Girish added, “RAW has all the makings of a sleeper hit but nothing can be said until we watch the movie and get the audience reaction on it. But definitely, it seems to be an underdog. It can turn out to be another successful venture for John, after Parmanu and Satyameva Jayate. There are chances that John might have a hattrick of hit films with RAW.”

Advertising

Romeo Akbar Walter has inspired mixed critical reception. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her 2 star review, “The film suffers from its length, and the pall of dullness that hangs over the proceedings. A spy needs to be a patriot. That’s why he does what he does, knowing that he is ‘deniable’. And the film closes with a shot of the flag and a salute, perfect fit for these hyper-nationalist times.”

“Too bad it’s more drab than nimble,” she added.

Romeo Akbar Walter faces competition from DC superhero film Shazam, which also hit theatres on Friday. Holdovers like Kesari are also doing well and may create problems for Romeo Akbar Walter.