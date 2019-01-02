8 consecutive films that prove Rohit Shetty is the undisputed king of Bollywood’s 100-crore club

Rohit Shetty is the man with a midas touch. With Simmba continuing to impress the audience and raking in money at the box office, one can say that the director sure knows the pulse of the audience. The Ranveer Singh starrer has already earned Rs 124.54 crore in the first five days and has become the eighth consecutive film by Rohit to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

It’s no fluke that Rohit’s last eight films have minted big money at the box office. Here are all of Rohit Shetty’s films that have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

1. Simmba (2018) – Rs 124.54 crore (box office collection in 5 days)

In just 5 days, this Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer has earned Rs 124.54 crore. The film has received mixed reviews from the critics but the audience seems to be enjoying the masala entertainer. The film is still in theaters and with no big releases this weekend, it is expected to enjoy its run at the box office.

2. Golmaal Again (2017) – Rs 205.69 crore

The fourth film of the Golmaal franchise released during Diwali 2017 and clashed with Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar. Despite stiff competition, Golmaal Again earned Rs 205.69 crore at the box office. The horror comedy had a huge ensemble cast which included Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, among others.

3. Dilwale (2015) – Rs 148.72 crore

This Rohit Shetty film released in 2015 and clashed at the box office with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. There were big expectations from this film as it brought back the iconic couple of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol on the big screen. Although the film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark by earning Rs 148.72 crore, it was expected to perform even better.

4. Singham Returns (2014) – Rs 140.62 crore

The sequel to the successful Singham, this film starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor was a solo release on Independence Day in 2014. Singham Returns managed to put up a total of Rs 140.62 crore.

5. Chennai Express (2013) – Rs 227.13 crore

The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone film was a solo release in August 2013. Chennai Express crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in the opening weekend itself so it was no surprise that the film earned Rs 227.13 crore during its run at the box office.

6. Bol Bachchan (2012) – Rs 102.94 crore

Bol Bachchan might not be the most memorable film by the director but it did give a lot of laughs to the audience when it released. Starring Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles, the film earned Rs 102.94 crore at the box office.

7. Singham (2011) – Rs 100.30 crore

It is because of Singham’s success that Rohit Shetty is on his way to creating a cop-universe in Bollywood. The Ajay Devgn film earned Rs 100.30 crore at the box office. Over the years, Singham has found more audience, thanks to all the satellite runs and it is majorly because of the love for Singham and Simmba that Rohit is set to launch a third cop franchise with Akshay Kumar, Sooryavanshi.

8. Golmaal 3 (2010) – Rs 106.34 crore

Golmaal 3 was also a Diwali release that released alongside Akshay Kumar starrer Action Replayy. While the latter was quite forgettable, Golmaal 3 was a typical Rohit film that enhanced the comedy franchise. With an ensemble cast, Golmaal 3 managed to earn Rs 106.34 crore at the box office.