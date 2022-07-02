Rocketry The Nambi Effect box office Day 1: R Madhavan film records a promising opening

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect released in the theaters on Friday. Written and directed by Madhavan, the film had a good start in the international market. In the USA, the film was the top performer among the Indian releases. In Malaysia, the film made an entry into the Top 10.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter, “Among the new Indian releases, @ActorMadhavan’s #Rocketry leads at USA 🇺🇸 Box Office on Friday..” In another tweet, he mentioned, “Both #Yaanai and #Rocketry have debuted in Top 10 in Malaysia 🇲🇾 yesterday.. Good weekend ahead..”

In India, the film has got a good advance booking for the weekend. Bala tweeted, “@ActorMadhavan’s #Rocketry has opened with best reviews and WOM..Multiplexes adv booking looks good for this weekend..”

Ahead of the film’s release, film producer and trade analyst, Girish Johar suggested that the Madhavan film is “bending towards a niche audience” and is not a “hardcore commercial film”.

“The buzz is quite good and positive, specifically down south. Rocketry is going to get a good start at the box office. The film has been receiving a lot of accolades from the international arena as well, so that is looking positive. For the Hindi belt, it will be more reliant on word of mouth and it should be decent to start with,” Johar told indianexpress.com.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the movie a 2.5-star rating. In her review, she wrote, “R Madhavan makes you believe in the character, but the writing is stodgy, and the direction doesn’t quite make up for it.”