Rocketry The Nambi Effect box office collection: R Madhavan film receives good word-of-mouth, gets 9.3 rating on IMDb

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is picking up pace at the box office. The film, which released on July 1, is getting a positive word-of-mouth and currently holding an IMDb rating of 9.3. Madhavan, who made his directorial debut with Rocketry, shared the happy news over a tweet on Sunday.

Sharing a screen shot of UNI’s tweet, Madhavan expressed excitement. According to the new agency, Rocketry was holding a 9.2 IMDb rating, which seems to have gone up further.

Madhavan also plays the lead role of Nambi Narayanan, former head of ISRO’s cryogenics division in the film. Narayanan was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994. All charges against him were dismissed by the Supreme Court in 1998.

Despite a slow start on its release day, Rocketry gained numbers at the box office. According to a report in BoxOfficeIndia.com, “Rocketry (Hindi) double up on Saturday from a very low starting point on Friday. The film has caught up Rashtra Kavach Om on Saturday and its two-day collections are around ₹2 crore nett.” Its makers are expecting the film to have an arc like The Kashmir Files, which also started slow but netted over ₹300 crore by the end of its run.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, English and Tamil and it is dubbed in Telugu and Malayalam. It features extended cameos from Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya, in the Hindi and Tamil versions, respectively.

Madhavan spoke about releasing Rocketry in multiple languages was because pan-India films are in trend today. He told indianexpress.com, “My films have always been pan India. I think the rest of the world is catching up to me, I already set the trend many years ago. Ramji Londonwaley or 13B, which was one of the first films to be shot simultaneously, Rocketry has the distinction of being shot in three languages, forget about two. So, people don’t give me credit but I am the one to set the trend multiple times.”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect had earlier won accolades at the Cannes Film Festival this year.