Rashtra Kavach Om box office collection Day 2: Aditya Roy Kapur’s film fails to get footfall in national chains, performs well in mass pockets

Aditya Roy Kapur-led action drama Rashtra Kavach Om is getting a good footfall in the mass pockets, but is struggling to survive at the multiplex chains. After an opening of Rs 1.51 crore collection on Monday, the film has managed to collect Rs 1.70 crore on Saturday.

Sharing the film’s box office collection, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#RashtraKavachOm struggles on Day 2… Dips at national chains, but performs better in mass pockets… The 2-day total, however, is extremely low… Fri 1.51 cr, Sat 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 3.21 cr. #India biz.”

If Rashtra Kavach Om fails to pick up its pace at the box office, this would be Aditya Roy Kapur’s fifth flop after Kalank, Ok Jaanu, Fitoor, and Daawat-E-Ishq. Until now, the actor has managed to deliver only one hit in the 2013 film Aashiqui 2. His 2020 release Malang did a decent business of Rs 58.99 crore.

Ahead of the film’s release, film trade analyst Girish Johar had predicted, “It’s a typical hardcore action film. The trailer is decent. Aditya Roy Kapur fans will get to watch him as a typical Hindi hero. The excitement level is decent only. I feel the film is a change of gear for Aditya Roy Kapur, until now he has done mostly romantic films, and this is a hardcore action film. This time he has tried to explore a different field.”

However, the film failed to impress the critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the movie a 1.5 star rating. In her review, she wrote, “Aditya Roy Kapur-Sanjana Sanghi starrer is yet another addition to films Bollywood has adopted as a safe bet these days, with a hero who has patriotism oozing out of his pores.”