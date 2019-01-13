Ranveer Singh’s Simmba crosses the Rs 350 crore mark globally

Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba continues to make big bucks at the box office. Having already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in the domestic box office, the film has gone on to collect over Rs 350 crore globally.

Simmba is Ranveer Singh’s biggest solo hit. It is also the highest grossing film for all of its producers namely Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions. Incidentally, the movie is also director Rohit Shetty’s eight consecutive 100 crore film.

Karan Johar, who is one of the producers for the film, took to Twitter to share the news of the film’s roaring success. He has gone on record to state that Simmba marked the beginning of a professional bond between him and Rohit Shetty. “All of us at DHARMA PRODUCTIONS are so proud and ecstatic with SIMMBA! Officially our biggest hit!! Rohit Shetty is a mainstream maverick and this has been one of our best associations and looking forward to many more with him and his team. SIMMBA marks the beginning of a solid professional bond between Rohit & me! Personally he is one of the best guys in the business and a true friend!” he further added.

Attributing Simmba’s success to all his fans and the fraternity, Rohit Shetty said, “It feels incredible to see the excitement and fabulous response of the audience for Simmba in cinema halls everywhere. I am very happy with the appreciation the film is garnering.”

Starring Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles along with Ranveer Singh, Simmba is a remake of the Telugu film Temper starring Junior NTR. Even though the movie evoked mixed responses from critics, Ranveer Singh’s performance was appreciated by everyone.