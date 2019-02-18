Gully Boy box office collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh starrer strikes the right chord with audience

Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully boy has impressed the audience with its easy-to-connect storyline, performances and impactful rap numbers.

The film garnered Rs 19.40 crore on its opening day and has received good reviews from critics as well as the audience.

Gully boy earned Rs 18.65 crore on the third day of its release, taking the total collection to Rs 51.15 crore.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film three-and-a-half stars. A section of her review read, “(Ranveer) Singh brings a restrained swagger to the part: there is a gentleness to his anger. His Murad shows that Singh can tamp down on his characteristic boisterousness to create something of value, even though sometimes you can see the effort show.”

She added, “But, ultimately, this is a film to enjoy. In today’s India, to bring a Murad and Safeena, their Muslim-ness a matter-of-fact statement, into centre-stage, to give traction to those who live on the wrong side of the tracks, is an act of bravery. ‘Inka time aa gaya’. Rap along.”

Besides Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film also features Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz among others in significant roles.