Before Gully Boy, a look at the box office performance of Ranveer Singh’s films

Bollywood’s livewire Ranveer Singh just gave his career’s biggest opening with Simmba. And, now with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, he is expected to rewrite box office records.

Here’s a look back at the box office performance of Ranveer’s last five releases:

1. Simmba: Rs 240.22 crore

The masala entertainer Simmba starring Ranveer Singh as a cop Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao broke several records at the box office. The film became director Rohit Shetty’s eighth consecutive film to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club, and it is also Ranveer’s highest opener until now. The film, also starring Sara Ali Khan, ranks among the top 10 Bollywood domestic box office hits of all time. It marked the first collaboration between Rohit and Ranveer.

2. Padmaavat: Rs 302.15 crore

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat had Ranveer stepping in the role of Allaudin Khilji who was obsessed with Rani Padmavati, played by Deepika Padukone. His performance in the period drama was applauded by critics and the audience alike, and the film went on to become a blockbuster. After Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat became Ranveer’s third film to enter the Rs 100 crore club. Interestingly, all three are Sanjay Leela Bhansali films.

With its Rs 302.15 crore collection, the film became the highest grossing Republic Day release.

3. Befikre: Rs 60.24 crore

Romantic comedy Befikre, starring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor, failed to impress critics. But the film had a double-digit start as it minted Rs 10.36 crore on its opening day. However, the Yash Raj Films production, with its cliched content, managed to earn only Rs 60.24 crore despite the tremendous hype that was created before its release. Befikre was made on a budget of Rs 55 crore.

4. Bajirao Mastani: Rs 184.2 crore

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Bajirao Mastani earned big bucks back in December 2015. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film, with its rich content and high entertainment quotient, became a commercial success with a total collection of Rs 184.2 crore. Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta, in her review of the film, praised Ranveer’s performance as she wrote, “It is hard to imagine anyone else as Bajirao after Singh finishes chewing up the part, and owning the film – he swaggers, struts and ruts, an actor fully enjoying himself.”

5. Dil Dhadakne Do: Rs 76.88 crore

The story of a dysfunctional family, Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do received mixed reviews from critics. Starring Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma, it opened with a collection of Rs 10.53 crore and went on to earn a total amount of Rs 76.88 crore.