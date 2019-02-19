Gully boy box office collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh film is on a roll

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, Gully Boy is raking in huge numbers at the box office in the first week of its release.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the musical drama’s total collection stands at Rs 72.45 crore.

Swiftly inching towards the Rs 100 crore club, Gully Boy is benefiting from positive word-of-mouth promotion.

The film had a successful start as it garnered Rs 19.40 crore on its opening day. It earned Rs 32.50 crore, Rs 51.15 crore, and Rs 72.45 crore on its second, third and fourth day, respectively.

Ranveer Singh plays a rapper in this Zoya Akhtar directorial. Also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz, the movie tells the story of the underground hip-hop scene in India.

The film is loosely based on the story of rappers Divine and Naezy.

Gully Boy opened to good reviews. In her review, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Gully Boy is the story of a young man breaking free through street rap. Zoya Akhtar, working off a script she has written with Reema Kagti, stuffed with pulsating dialogue by Vijay Maurya and four young rappers, takes this one-line premise and runs with it, and gives us a film which shines a light on those who have, over the years, been made invisible in mainstream Bollywood: the minorities, the underclass, the dispossessed, people who have no access to the fancy arcades of wealthy India.”