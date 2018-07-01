Sanju beats Race 3 and Padmaavat, becomes highest Day 2 earner of 2018

Sanju movie box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju has been slaying the box office game since the day of its release. Sanju movie box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju has been slaying the box office game since the day of its release.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju is ruling the roost right now, as far as commercial success is concerned. The collection of the Rajkumar Hirani film was recently shared and the Sanjay Dutt biopic has earned a total of Rs 73.35 in two days. After becoming the highest opening day grosser of 2018, the film has also beat the records earlier set by Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat and Salman Khan’s Race 3.

While Race 3 had earned a sum of Rs 38.14 crore on Day 2, Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat had minted Rs 32 crore on its second day at the box office. However, Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju has set a new record by earning a total of Rs 38.60 crore on Saturday (Day 2), thereby taking its total to a whopping Rs 73.35 crore.

However, this shouldn’t come as a complete surprise as we know the kind of mind-boggling figures Rajkumar Hirani’s movies have earlier minted at the domestic box office. Sanju is also Ranbir Kapoor’s career-best film commercially as shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently on Twitter.

The Sanjay Dutt biopic has received mostly positive reviews from both the audience as well as critics, with the latter claiming how believable Kapoor is as Dutt. Dutt himself has praised the movie to the skies and has especially said how taken in he was by Kapoor’s performance in the movie.

“Ranbir (Kapoor) is extraordinary in the film. I think the film is fantastic and Raju ji (Rajkumar Hirani), Vicky Kaushal, and everybody has done a fantastic job. Whatever is the truth, has been shown in the film,” Sanjay Dutt said at the trailer launch of Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and the screenplay has been penned by both Hirani as well as Abhijat Joshi. Sanju has been produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

