Sanju box office collection: Rajkumar Hirani film crosses Rs 500 crore mark worldwide

Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide. The worldwide earnings now stand at Rs 500.43 crore. A Rajkumar Hirani directorial, Sanju is a biopic on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the worldwide box office figures. “#Sanju continues its DREAM RUN… Crosses ₹ 500 cr mark worldwide [Gross BOC] after Week 2… Breakup: India Nett BOC: ₹ 295.18 cr, India Gross BOC: ₹ 378.43 cr, Overseas Gross BOC: ₹ 122 cr, Worldwide Gross total: ₹ 500.43 cr,” he said.

In India too the film is about to enter the Rs 300 crore club. Its collection stands at Rs 295.18 crore. The excitement of the audiences has not worn off as the film enters its third week. Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh among others.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given Sanju a mostly positive review. She said, “Once you’ve made your peace with the Sanjay we get, and there was no way of getting any other in a Hirani movie, you can sit down and enjoy the film. I had a blast all the way till the half-way mark. Ranbir Kapoor is wholly believable as Sanjay-Sanju, channeling not just his (Dutt’s) distinctive body language and ‘lehja’, but his internal confusion. Paresh Rawal, playing Sunil Dutt with exemplary restraint, matches Kapoor step for step, even striding ahead in places. Manisha Koirala, as Nargis, makes you wish there was more of her. Jim Sarbh, as the guy-with-the-bad-influence, is very fine and dandy, and Vicky Kaushal as Sanju’s faithful New York-based Gujju friend who teaches him life lessons, is absolutely terrific. And Hirani is in top form, getting all his reel characters to riff off the real characters, in the pursuit of a solid, entertaining tale.”

#Sanju continues its DREAM RUN… Crosses ₹ 500 cr mark worldwide [Gross BOC] after Week 2… Breakup:

India Nett BOC: ₹ 295.18 cr

India Gross BOC: ₹ 378.43 cr

Overseas Gross BOC: ₹ 122 cr

Worldwide Gross total: ₹ 500.43 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2018

Despite all the success, Sanju is also receiving criticism that it goes easy on Sanju’s crimes and tries to paint a positive image of the actor. Sanjay Dutt himself responded to the criticism in an interview with India Today recently. He said, “I don’t think anyone would spend Rs 30-40 crore to change his image. That is too much of an amount. I have told the truth and the truth has been accepted by India, and the box office collection shows that.”

