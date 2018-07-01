Sanju gives Ranbir Kapoor his career-best opening at the box office

Sanju movie box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor’s film is off to a good start at the B.O. Sanju movie box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor’s film is off to a good start at the B.O.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has opened at the box office with a gigantic figure of Rs 34.75 crore. The Rajkumar Hirani film has struck gold at BO on the opening day itself, but this was to be expected, thanks to the combination of names like Hirani, Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt behind the movie.

Apart from being the highest opening grosser of Bollywood for 2018, Sanju is also the biggest film of Ranbir Kapoor’s career in terms of its opening. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to Twitter to share the figures of Sanju, “Non-holiday… Non-festival release… Yet, #Sanju packs a PHENOMENAL TOTAL on Day 1… Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]… Also, Ranbir’s HIGHEST OPENER to date… Expected to cross ₹ 100 cr in 3 days, as per trends… Fri ₹ 34.75 cr. India biz.”

The second film to have an opening even a little close to Sanju in Kapoor’s career is Besharam, which had opened at the box office with an impressive number of Rs 21.56 crore. Besharam is widely considered as Ranbir’s least impressive film. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, in which Kapoor had starred along with Deepika Padukone, had opened at the box office with Rs 19.45 crore. Ranbir is now collaborating with his Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani director Ayan Mukerji for Brahmastra.

Karan Johar’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushil had also received a warm welcome with Rs 13.30 crore. The film was a Diwali release and also starred Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles. Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha had an opening of Rs 10.94 crore. Tamasha got a lot of critical appreciation and it starred the hit pairing of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir.

The Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju has mostly received a positive response from film critics. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

